24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman, child injured after tree falls on home in Exeter Twp., Berks County

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, May 16, 2025 9:13PM
Woman, child injured after tree falls on home in Exeter Twp.
Two people were injured after a tree fell on a house Berks County.

EXTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Two people were injured after a tree fell on a house Berks County.

It happened in the 4000 block of Oley Turnpike Road in Exeter as a line of severe storms hit the region midday Friday.

Crews arrived to find the tree was uprooted and fell onto the front of the home with a woman and two children inside.

The woman and one of those children were injured. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A dog was also inside the home but was unscathed.

The house is currently uninhabitable, firefighters say.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW