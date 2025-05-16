Woman, child injured after tree falls on home in Exeter Twp., Berks County

EXTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Two people were injured after a tree fell on a house Berks County.

It happened in the 4000 block of Oley Turnpike Road in Exeter as a line of severe storms hit the region midday Friday.

Crews arrived to find the tree was uprooted and fell onto the front of the home with a woman and two children inside.

The woman and one of those children were injured. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A dog was also inside the home but was unscathed.

The house is currently uninhabitable, firefighters say.