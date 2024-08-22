Woman, child killed, 6 others hurt in head-on crash in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- A woman and a child are dead, and at least six others are injured, after a crash head-on crash involving multiple vehicles in New Castle, Delaware.

The crash involved three vehicles and happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Airport and Christiana Roads.

In all, at least eight people were injured, but we're working to get an update from Delaware state police on the total number.

Action News has obtained surveillance video to help us understand what happened.

In the video, you can see the crash happen in the upper left corner of the screen.

A Kia hit a minivan head-on as it turned from Christiana Road onto Airport Road, causing it to flip several times.

The Kia also hits another vehicle, which comes to a stop in the gas station parking lot.

Action News is told a second female driver was injured and is expected to survive.

A male driver also suffered a broken leg and other injuries.

Two children were rushed to the hospital in critical condition

Action News is working to learn why the Kia was going so fast before it struck the minivan and other vehicles, and is also sorting out how many people were in each vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

