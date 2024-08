Video shows woman confronting porch pirate in the act

Video captured the moment a woman in Florida confronted an alleged porch pirate in the act.

In the footage, the alleged thief walks up to the front porch of the home, grabs the packages and walks away.

That's when the woman caught her with the packages in her hands. She can be heard asking if she needs help.

The thief responds by pretending she was dropping off the packages.

According to the owner, the woman had stolen from them twice in the two weeks prior to that incident.