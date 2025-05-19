Woman critically injured in drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Parkside section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was critically hurt after being struck by gunfire while inside her home in Philadelphia's Parkside section.

The 65-year-old victim was shot by an apparent drive-by shooter, who fired into the house, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Sloan Street just before midnight on Sunday.

They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Two spent shell casings were discovered outside the home.

Police are now searching for the getaway vehicle, which is believed to be a white van with heavily tinted windows.

It was last seen heading north on Sloan Street, then west on Cambridge Street.

