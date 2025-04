Woman dead, man injured after shooting in Juniata Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is dead and a man is injured following a double shooting on Wednesday morning in Juniata Park.

Police responded to a report of gunfire in the 1500 block of East Luzerne Street just before 9:30 a.m.

The man was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital. The woman was shot once and did not survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.