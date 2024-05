Police have not made any arrests at this time.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood.

According to police, a 32-year-old woman was shot on the 4800 block of North Broad Street around 4:30pm Saturday.

Investigators say the victim ran inside a nearby deli, and was then taken to the hospital, where she later died.

