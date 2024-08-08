Woman hit by car, killed after leaving convenience store in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was killed overnight in what police are calling a tragic accident.

It happened around midnight Thursday near the intersection of North Broad Street and Nedro Avenue in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

Police say a 59-year-old woman was leaving a convenience store in the area when she was struck.

The impact launched her over 100 feet as she tried to cross Broad Street.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

Police are reviewing nearby surveillance cameras to get a full scope of what happened.

