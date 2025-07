Woman killed in targeted shooting in front of North Philadelphia church

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman carried out a cold-blooded crime right in front of a North Philadelphia church early Friday morning.

The killer fired numerous rounds, shooting the woman in the face and head.

It happened at 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

The victim was left to die against a fence in front of the Deliverance Evangelistic Church.

Authorities believe she was in her late 20s and say she was the intended target.