Woman from Lancaster, Pa. describes harrowing escape from sinking tourist boat in Bali

BALI (WPVI) -- Dramatic video shows passengers scrambling to escape a sinking tourist boat in Bali.

The ferry boat capsized after being struck by a large wave on Wednesday.

Lauren Dague from Lancaster, Pennsylvania was traveling for her 24th birthday. She said it was standing room only, and the boat quickly started taking on water.

People started to panic and took matters into their own hands when there was no staff to be found.

"Other windows were completely not able to open and someone started smashing it with a hammer. And the girl I was sitting with was like 'oh, like that's not that serious.' But within two minutes later, I was kicking out the window of the row that we we're sitting in. It just happened so fast," said Dague.

A rescue boat did arrive to make sure all 89 people on board evacuated safely. No injuries were reported.