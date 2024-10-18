Woman reunited with her puppy after dog stolen at gunpoint in NJ; suspect charged

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Friday, October 18, 2024 9:10PM
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A dog owner was reunited with her 4-month-old puppy after a man stole the dog at gunpoint in New Jersey.

It happened on October 11 along the 200 block of Academy Street in Trenton.

Police say Brian Howard held up the woman while she was walking her dog, Nola.

Quick work by investigators allowed them to identify Howard and execute a search warrant at his home, according to authorities.

That's where they reportedly found the dog as well as the gun used in the robbery.

Howard has since been charged with robbery and other related offenses.

