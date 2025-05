Woman shoots, kills man she claims broke into her home in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the 4400 block of Cottman Avenue.

Police say a woman called 911 to report that she shot a man who broke into her home.

He died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police say they are investigating this as a possible domestic incident.