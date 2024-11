Woman shot in stomach after gunfire erupts in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman in the stomach after gunfire erupted in Northeast Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Belgreen Road.

The victim is said to be in her 30s.

She is in the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The search for the shooter and clues to the motive continues.