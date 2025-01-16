Woman stabbed to death in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in the city's Kingsessing section.

It happened around 3:52 p.m. Wednesday on the 2100 block of South 58th Street.

Police say a woman in her 20s was stabbed once in the chest. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, but so far no arrests have been made.

It's still unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.