Driver charged with DUI after striking, killing pedestrian in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver has been charged after a pedestrian was killed in South Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2300 block of 7th Street.

Authorities say a 64-year-old woman was struck by a Ford F-150.

She was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Investigators say the 59-year-old man driving the truck first hit another vehicle, before reversing and striking the woman on the sidewalk.

He was also taken to the hospital and subsequently arrested and charged with DUI.