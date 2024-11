Woman's body found in shallow grave at Philadelphia park

Woman's body found in shallow grave at Philadelphia park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after the discovery of a woman's body in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood.

Police say the body was found Thursday afternoon in a shallow grave at a park on the 900 block of Tustin Road.

Authorities are trying to determine if she is a woman who was recently reported missing.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.