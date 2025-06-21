2 women injured in North Philadelphia shooting

Police say there was a pop-up party happening at the time of the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two women are recovering after being shot in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night on the 2300 block of North 18th Street.

Police say they arrived to find an 18-year-old woman shot in the face. She was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

A second victim, a 20-year-old woman, showed up to the hospital by private vehicle. She was shot in the stomach and is in stable condition.

Police say a male began firing into the crowd after a fight broke out. They say there was a pop-up party happening at the time of the shooting.