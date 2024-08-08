Woodlynne Police Department in New Jersey will be disbanded; to be covered by Camden County PD

Woodlynne Police Department in New Jersey will be disbanded

Woodlynne Police Department in New Jersey will be disbanded

Woodlynne Police Department in New Jersey will be disbanded

Woodlynne Police Department in New Jersey will be disbanded

WOODLYNNE, New Jersey -- The Woodlynne Police Department in New Jersey will be disbanded in the coming weeks.

Authorities say the department does not have the manpower or infrastructure needed to serve the community.

The Camden County Police Department will now be in charge of policing the borough, which has 2,900 residents and businesses.

The county will work with the Woodylnne Borough Council to ensure there is enough coverage for residents and businesses.

The current department won't be able to operate as an accredited organization after September 1, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.