'Out in the World' guidebook helps members of LGBTQ+ community travel

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we celebrate Pride month, there is a new book helping people in the LGBTQ+ community travel.

It's called Out in the World by authors Amy B. Scher and Mark Jason Williams.

They say the queer community is often left out of main travel guidebooks, so they wanted to create something inclusive.

The book features over 100 destinations that include queer-owned and welcoming businesses, as well as memorable activities.

Locally, the book features Philadelphia, New Hope, and Cape May, among many others.

You can pick up Out in the World everywhere books are sold.

It's published by Disney Press and National Geographic, which are owned by 6abc's parent company.