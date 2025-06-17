'The World's Largest Swimming Lesson' comes to The Funplex with a twist

9-year-old Gregory Hernandez is excited for kids like him to get a sensory-friendly experience during 'The World's Largest Swimming Lesson.'

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- On Thursday, June 26, communities across the nation will host local events to coincide with 'The World's Largest Swimming Lesson.' The goal is to raise awareness of an important skill, especially during the summer months.

The Funplex in Mount Laurel annually hosts their own version of this event. But this year, it will come with a twist.

Kids who have any kind of sensory needs will be able to experience an adaptive swimming lesson in a separate pool with specialized instructors.

Due to an enthusiastic response, registration for The Funplex's event on June 26 is now full. However, interested guests are encouraged to join the waitlist and check out the calendar for future events.

The decision to make the event more inclusive is an offshoot of The Funplex's sensory nights. During sensory nights, families can experience indoor activities with reduced lighting and lower volume. They can also spend time in the sensory room when they need a break.

To see a calendar of events at The Funplex in Mount Laurel, visit their website.

