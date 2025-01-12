Multiple officers hospitalized after responding to illegal car meetup in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four Philadelphia Police officers are hospitalized after an illegal car meetup ended in a crash.

It happened just before midnight Saturday when police responded to the scene in front of the Target on Monument Ave in Wynnefield Heights.

At least 50 vehicles then dispersed, some of them driving recklessly.

Police followed several of those cars to Broad and Tioga in North Philadelphia.

That's where they say the scene turned violent.

"Were driving at a fast rate of speed, directly at responding officers, causing two vehicles to swerve, crashing into poles and buildings at the side of the road," says Insp. D.F. Pace.

Three of the four officers suffered leg and arm injuries and are in stable condition.

We are still working to learn the status of the fourth officer.

Four people are now in custody.

Police say they later spotted a red Camaro at 8th and Master, that they believe fled the car meetup.

That's when the situation took another scary turn.

"As officers were attempting to stop that vehicle, the vehicle backed up and struck an officer, we know at least one officer during this incident discharged," says Pace.

Police found that red Camaro in Upper Darby.

They say that car had been stolen, and switched tags at least two times overnight.

Officers surrounded a home in Upper Darby, but the suspect turned out to not be inside.

Investigators say he is known to police in Upper Darby and Philadelphia.