Young athletes at St. Joseph's Prep rowed their way to a national championship in USRowing

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- St. Joseph's Preparatory School rowed their way to a national championship!

In the 2025 USRowing Youth National Championships, they won the Men's U17 Eight competition.

Despite most of the athletes just starting their journeys in the water, they remember this season with a new trophy in the case.

"They were just a really good group of guys that were focused and really enjoyed the process of working hard together," said Head Rowing Coach at St. Joseph's Prep, John Fife.

