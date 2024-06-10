WATCH LIVE

Young child dead after being pulled from Tacony Creek in Philadelphia

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, June 10, 2024 1:00AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child has died after being pulled from a creek in Philadelphia on Sunday, according to police.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 1100 block of East Wyoming Avenue near Tacony Creek in the Crescentville neighborhood.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child near the water.

At the scene, officers say they found a 9-year-old boy and pulled him from the creek.

He was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no word yet on his identity.

Authorities are investigating this incident. No further details have been released.

