Yum Yum donut shop in Montgomery County reopens after building hit by car

COLMAR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Repairs were being made Tuesday after a car crashed into a Montgomery County donut shop.

It happened at the Yum Yum Bake Shop on Bethlehem Pike in Colmar, Pa. around 11:30 a.m.

The shop owners say no one was hurt.

Customers can still get their coffee, donuts and bagels.

Yum Yum reopened at 5 a.m. Wednesday.