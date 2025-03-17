Zippo produces millions of lighters every year right here in Pennsylvania

It's a globally recognized brand that is known for its windproof lighters. But did you know that Zippo lighters are manufactured right here in Pennsylvania?

They're made in a town called Bradford, in the northwestern part of the state.

Zippo, a family-run company, has lit the way to success for decades, proving that some flames are unmatchable.

It's a household name that's stood the test of time.

"It's really the chimney is what gives its windproof nature. It was always meant to work on the first try," said Andrew Liuzzo.

It's what Zippo is known for, and what the company says inspired owner and founder George Blaisdell with the idea in the 1930s.

"(He) watched a friend struggle to light an awkward lighter, and it inspired him to use a windproof alternative," said Andrew Liuzzo.

More than 90 years later, Zippo continues to make the same quality lighters out of Bradford, about 90 miles east of Erie.

During World War II, the company stopped consumer production and dedicated all manufacturing of lighters to the U.S. military.

Millions of service members carried the lighter into battle. That in itself established Zippo as an American staple.

"(It) got the nickname 'The G.I.'s friend,'" he said. "So it really spurred production after the war," Liuzzo said.

By 1945 the company sold its 1 millionth lighter and today it has sold more than 650 million.

The factory produces 12-15 million lighters a year.

The company even trademarked the sound of its lighter in 2018.

"It's so unique. That click is a signature of Zippo lighters. To have that product made in Bradford, Pa., the spark of ingenuity is a real sense of pride for Aippo and the Bradford community," he said.

"I think it's made its mark in American history."