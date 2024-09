Meteorologist Cecily Tynan meets sloth bears, Nebula the chicken at Philadelphia Zoo

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan meets sloth bears, Nebula the chicken at Philadelphia Zoo

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan meets sloth bears, Nebula the chicken at Philadelphia Zoo

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan meets sloth bears, Nebula the chicken at Philadelphia Zoo

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan meets sloth bears, Nebula the chicken at Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Cecily Tynan took us on another edition of Zoo Adventures!

On Wednesday, Tynan got to meet a chicken named Nebula.

She also got a chance to see two of the zoo's resident sloth bears!

Watch for more Zoo Adventures below: