WHITEMARSH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --The bodies of two elderly people were found outside of a Whitemarsh Township residence by a postal worker Tuesday morning, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney.
Neighbors say they knew something was terribly wrong when heavily armed SWAT team officers descended upon a home on the 500 block of S. Bethlehem Pike around 11:30 a.m.
DA Kevin Steele said the postal worker discovered a couple in their 80s lying outside on the property.
Evidence markers were placed on and around the property, with particular focus on the garage.
A large sign posted in front of the house read "Happy Transmission." A neighbor said the sign was in reference to a long-running feud the couple was having with an electrical transmission site across the street, a site they feared was transmitting some kind of electrical waves.
There is no word on the cause of death. The couple's death is being called suspicious, but is not considered a homicide by authorities, as of now.
Officials said autopsies will be conducted by the coroner's office.
2 found dead in #Whitemarsh Township #MontCo @6abc pic.twitter.com/EpxxgomD84— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) December 4, 2018
The DA said the identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of the family.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps