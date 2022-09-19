Clean up begins months after deadly home explosion in Pottstown, Pennsylvania

The home exploded on May 26, killing four children and their grandmother.

Nearly four months after a deadly home explosion in Pottstown, clean-up finally started on Monday.

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) --

Contractors and investigators combed through the wreckage and pulled out pieces of evidence, including a large propane tank and a stove.

The home exploded on May 26, killing four children and their grandmother. It also damaged nearby homes leaving half a dozen uninhabitable.

"My first house. My first time all by myself, I got this house," said Tandra Rambert. Her home was right next to the house that exploded.

Her home of 15 years is boarded up and uninhabitable because of the damage.

She wants to know what caused the explosion and why it's taken so long to clean up the mess left behind.

"We need answers," she said. "It has to be cleaned and we all want to know what caused that explosion."

PECO officials said they did not provide gas service to the house that exploded, but did have investigators on scene.

Rain slowed the clean up efforts with crews leaving for the day around 4 p.m.