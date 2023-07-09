Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $650 million for Monday after no winners drawn

There were no jackpot winners drawn for Saturday's Powerball, allowing the prize to grow to an estimated $650 million for Monday.

The jackpot will be the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history.

Nobody has won the jackpot since mid-April, 33 drawings ago.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 7-23-24-32-43 and a red ball of 18.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to an estimated $480 million ($240.7 million cash) for the next drawing on Tuesday, July 11.

No ticket matched all six numbers in the July 7 drawing: the white balls 8, 10, 17, 55 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 3.

The Mega jackpot has been growing since it was last won in New York on April 18, and it's the second consecutive July that Mega Millions has reached this level.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $774.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington state)

10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)