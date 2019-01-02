A group of teens who were involved in a deadly crash while pulling a prank in Houston, Texas say they were fleeing for their safety.Detectives say the three teens were throwing eggs at drivers around 11 a.m. Tuesday local time.A man whose car was damaged by the eggs decided to chase the teens.The teens told police the man in his late 20s flashed a semi-automatic weapon, so they sped through an intersection.Harris County Sheriff's Office said a woman was killed when the 14-year-old driving a GMC Acadia ran a red light and smashed into her Ford F-150.The 14-year-old driver could face felony murder charges.Police are now looking for the driver of a late-model 1970s Lincoln Continental who the teens say chased them with a gun.-----