HOUSTON --A group of teens who were involved in a deadly crash while pulling a prank in Houston, Texas say they were fleeing for their safety.
Detectives say the three teens were throwing eggs at drivers around 11 a.m. Tuesday local time.
A man whose car was damaged by the eggs decided to chase the teens.
The teens told police the man in his late 20s flashed a semi-automatic weapon, so they sped through an intersection.
Harris County Sheriff's Office said a woman was killed when the 14-year-old driving a GMC Acadia ran a red light and smashed into her Ford F-150.
The 14-year-old driver could face felony murder charges.
Police are now looking for the driver of a late-model 1970s Lincoln Continental who the teens say chased them with a gun.
