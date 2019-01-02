Pranking teens say man with gun chased them before deadly Houston crash

Deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving three teens, a prank that went wrong and a driver who allegedly chased them with a gun.

By
HOUSTON --
A group of teens who were involved in a deadly crash while pulling a prank in Houston, Texas say they were fleeing for their safety.

Detectives say the three teens were throwing eggs at drivers around 11 a.m. Tuesday local time.

A man whose car was damaged by the eggs decided to chase the teens.

The teens told police the man in his late 20s flashed a semi-automatic weapon, so they sped through an intersection.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said a woman was killed when the 14-year-old driving a GMC Acadia ran a red light and smashed into her Ford F-150.

The 14-year-old driver could face felony murder charges.

Police are now looking for the driver of a late-model 1970s Lincoln Continental who the teens say chased them with a gun.

