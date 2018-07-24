Prayer service for Delco parish devastated by fire

A prayer service Tuesday night to ask the Blessed Mother to continue to help the staff and students of Our Lady of Angels.As the children's choir sang, Bishop John McIntyre spread encouragement to the parish inside the church adjacent to the school."We're not alone. God is with us," said McIntyre. "We're going to do this and rebuild and reopen hopefully next September."The K-8 school went up in flames last week. Luckily there were no injuries but there is extensive damage."The outpouring has really made a bad situation a whole lot more tolerable," said Principal Susan Lowe. "The love and support we're receiving from all faiths."Some of the firefighters who ran into the flames received a round of applause as they entered the service. They are credited with saving a Virgin Mary statue that was placed on the altar at the service.Classes will resume on time in September, as Cardinal O'Hara High School is opening its doors to the student body."To know where your children are going to be going in September was a major sense of relief for us," said parent Angela Merkle.Officials estimate that the school will take about a year to rebuild.Since the fire there have been several fundraisers and the donations have poured in. Some of the donations include basic school supplies for teacher's classrooms.The teachers will get to see their temporary classrooms at Cardinal O'Hara sometime next week.The cause of the fire was said to be electrical.------