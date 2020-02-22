Pregnant woman, newborn baby dead after shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting has left a pregnant woman and her newborn baby dead on Friday night in Philadelphia.

It happened around 5:55 p.m. on N. 9th Street and West York Street.

Police say a woman in her 30s was shot once in the chest. She was transported to the hospital by a male victim who was shot in the chest and left shoulder.

The pregnant woman died at the hospital. An emergency C-section was performed but the child didn't survive, according to police.

The man who transported the woman to the hospital is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

