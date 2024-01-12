President Biden to stop in Allentown Friday

He calls the city a comeback story, where his economic plan has sent unemployment there to a 20-year low.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- President Biden is expected to stop in Allentown Friday to tout his economic plan.

He's set to arrive around 1 p.m. and leave by 4:30 p.m.

Biden says nearly 32,000 more workers in the Allentown area have jobs under his administration.

Black business ownership has grown at its fastest rate in over 30 years, and Hispanic business ownership is up nearly 40% compared to 2019.

However, many voters remain unconvinced that things are better for their wallets. A recent Gallup poll finds about four in five U.S. adults rate current economic conditions in the country as only fair.

The economy is outweighing almost all other issues going into the 2024 election.