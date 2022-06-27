LGBTQ+ Pride

2022 Stonewall Awards Brunch held in Center City Philadelphia

Our own Adam Joseph was the Master of Ceremonies as the Philadelphia Gay News honored LGBTQ+ leaders.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News was in Center City for the 2022 Stonewall Awards Brunch.

PGN publisher Mark Segal began working on this event with former Visit Philly CEO Jeff Guaracino who died last year.

One of the awards is in Guaracino's name. This year the award went to Visit Philly for its work in showcasing Philadelphia's history and making it an LGBTQ tourism destination.

Among the other honorees was actress Sheryl Lee Ralph for her decades of work as an ally to the community. She's done significant work with HIV and AIDS awareness.
