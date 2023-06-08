Human Rights Campaign declares state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans

The Human Rights Campaign, which focuses on LGBTQ+ rights, issued a state of emergency for all LGBTQ+ Americans.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Jose Demarco sits in his home, he looks over Facebook posts that show his activism in recent years.

For more than four decades, Demarco has been known in Philadelphia for his work as a community organizer and activist fighting against AIDS and for LGBTQ rights.

He never thought the same issues would still be such a battle.

"We're seeing hatred. We're seeing visceral hatred," Demarco said.

The national political climate has led the non-profit organization Human Rights Campaign to do something it has never done before.

The organization, which focuses on LGBTQ+ rights, issued a state of emergency for all LGBTQ+ Americans.

"It's a national crisis, and we need people to be aware of what's happening and to engage in active allyship," said Cathryn Oakley, who serves as senior counsel for the Human Rights Campaign.

The state of emergency, which was issued on Tuesday, is in response to what the organization calls anti-LGBTQ legislation.

"We've had more than 525 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced across the country this year," said Oakley.

The state of emergency is also a reaction to recent violence surrounding LGBTQ+ issues. In Glendale, California, a fight broke out after protestors got violent when a school board voted to recognize Pride Month - which it had already done for the two previous years.

"Even just having a conversation about LGBTQ equality can make someone a target," said Oakley.

"It's depressing to see this happen because they're doing this under the guise of religion," said Demarco.

The state of emergency is a warning about safety and about changing laws.

"We have a guide (book) for folks who live in those states," said Demarco of the resource, which is available on the Human Rights Commission website, "so they can navigate this new world, and as safe away as they possibly can."

The Human Rights Campaign wanted the state of emergency to serve as a wake-up call. Demarco agrees.

"I think it's about time," he said.

Demarco now focuses on mentoring the next generation of activists-- knowing their fight could just as long as his has been.

"It's a beginning to wake people up," he said.

The human rights campaign doesn't have an end date in sight for the state of emergency. They encourage people to stay vigilant and safe, especially at activities celebrated during Pride Month.