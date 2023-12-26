Nurses take to the picket line outside Suburban Community Hospital in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nurses took to the picket line in Norristown, Pennsylvania as part of ongoing demonstrations against hospital operator Prime Healthcare.

Tuesday's demonstration was outside of Suburban Community Hospital.

Nurses from that facility were joined by nurses from Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol as part of an ongoing strike.

The union has been in contract talks with Prime Healthcare for months.

They're calling for a contract that includes better staffing levels.

Prime said in a statement that it is disappointed in the decision to strike, saying progress had been made in the negotiations.

It adds that hospitals will remain open and operate as normal during these demonstrations.