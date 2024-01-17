Kate, Princess of Wales, recovering in hospital for 10-14 days after abdominal surgery

The palace said the surgery was successful and she is expected to remain in the hospital for 10-14 days before returning home.

The palace said the surgery was successful and she is expected to remain in the hospital for 10-14 days before returning home.

The palace said the surgery was successful and she is expected to remain in the hospital for 10-14 days before returning home.

The palace said the surgery was successful and she is expected to remain in the hospital for 10-14 days before returning home.

LONDON -- Kensington Palace announced Wednesday that the Princess of Wales underwent planned abdominal surgery this week.

The palace said the surgery on Tuesday was successful and Princess Kate is expected to remain in the hospital for 10-14 days before returning home.

It is unlikely she will return to public duties until after Easter.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate," the palace said in a statement. "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

Because of that request, officials said they will only provide updates to the public on her progress when there is significant information to share.

Britain's Kate, The Princess of Wales smiles during a visit to Evelina London at St Thomas' hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.