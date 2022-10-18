WATCH LIVE

Princeton University student missing for 4 days was last seen on campus

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, is an undergraduate student who was last seen on campus October 14.

27 minutes ago
PRINCETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Princeton University student has been missing for four days and local authorities are now asking for the public's help.

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, is an undergraduate student who was last seen around 3 a.m. on October 14.

Ewunetie was on school grounds near Scully Hall when she was last seen, according to the Princeton Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information on Ewunetie's whereabouts should contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000 or contact local authorities.

