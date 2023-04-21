Prom Pact's Peyton Elizabeth Lee missed her prom to shoot Disney+ hit film

'Prom Pact' is now streaming on Disney+. The new film is a modern take on an 80's rom-com about two best friends who are balancing the stress of college applications and the drama

One of the stars, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, has been a familiar face in Disney films and series since her breakout role on the Disney Channel show 'Andi Mack.'

In her latest film, 'Prom Pact,' the now 18-year-old Lee stars alongside another big Disney star, Milo Manheim.

As best friends, they make a pact: instead of missing out on the big dance, they'll go together.

The irony is that Lee didn't go to her own senior prom.

"We were actually shooting 'Prom Pact' when my high school prom happened," she laughs.

Another twist of fate?

Lee met Milo Manheim at a Disney "prom."

"Disney has these events for their actors who can't be at their proms because they're working," Lee says. "They have these prom-like parties and I actually met Milo for the first time at a Disney prom. It was a funny, full-circle moment to then make 'Prom Pact' with him."

Lee and Manheim also star together in the second season of 'Doogie Kamealoha, MD,' which debuted on March 31, the very same day as 'Prom Pact.'

It stars Lee as Lehela Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy teen doctor in Hawaii.

In 'Prom Pact,' her character Mandy is doing everything she can to get into Harvard.

It just so happens that Lee is an Ivy League student in real life. She's a freshman at Columbia University.

Her next big project? Finals!