Chestnut Hill's Stagecrafters Theater kicks off 93rd season with 'Proof' by David Auburn

Chestnut Hill's Stagecrafters Theater kicks off its 93rd season with 'Proof' by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, David Auburn.

CHESTNUT HILL, Pa. (WPVI) -- Chestnut Hill's Stagecrafters Theater kicks off its 93rd season with the show 'Proof' by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, David Auburn.

'Proof' tells the story of Catherine on the day before her 25th birthday.

"It's essentially a show about a family unit, about grief, about loss, and how that ripple effects through a family," says Director Becky Fleckner.

Catherine has spent years caring for her father who was a brilliant mathematician but struggled with mental illness.

After his death, she also shows signs of mental instability.

"This is just a nice micro-chasm of how families deal with mental illness," says Fleckner.

The play is part drama, part mystery.

A mathematical proof has been discovered and no one knows who wrote it, or what it means.

The proof serves as a metaphor for Catherine finding clarity and certainty in her own life.

"It's heartwarming. Hopefully, people will walk away from this knowing that healing can happen," says Fleckner.

While Stagecrafters Theater attracts actors from all over, all four actors in this production are local to Philadelphia.

Located in Chestnut Hill since 1929, Stagecrafters has been a non-profit that educates the public about the literature of theater.

'Proof' runs through October 1.

Stagecrafters Theater | Facebook | Instagram

8130 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118

215-247-8881