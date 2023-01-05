Man arrested for approaching 11-year-old girls after school in Delaware County

According to police, a partial plate helped lead officers to the suspect, who has been identified as Tyler Boyle.

The girls told police the man said something inappropriate to them and then quickly left when an adult walked by.

PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Prospect Park, Delaware County arrested a 20-year-old man suspected of approaching two girls after school on Wednesday.

According to police, a partial plate helped lead officers to the suspect, who has been identified as Tyler Boyle. He is now facing attempted luring charges.

According to police, Boyle, who was driving a light-colored car, stopped two 11-year-old girls on Tuesday as they left Prospect School.

Police said they are working with the Interboro School District on the matter.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police.