FYI Philly

Pure Roots Provisions features 7 menus from 7 chefs with the tap of an app

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
EMBED <>More Videos

Pure Roots Provisions features 7 menus from 7 chefs on one app

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Inside a massive kitchen in King of Prussia, there's a pastry chef making cookies and a sushi chef making salmon rolls and poke bowls

There's a pasta dish with broccoli rabe cooking on the stove and burgers on the grill.

It's 7 restaurants, 7 chefs, 7 menus under one roof called Pure Roots Provisions.

Yohann Zinier and Andrew Masciangelo came up with the concept based on their own family struggles of trying to please everyone at mealtime.

The two met while working together at Savona restaurant in Gulph Mills.

While Savona is all about fine dining. Pure Roots is about bringing value to the table, while still using high-quality ingredients and good cooking techniques.

While fine dining took a big hit during COVID and takeout and delivery reigned, the two say they got the idea long before that.

For Valentines Day, you can mix and match to your heart's content.

There's Cobb salad from Wonder Leaf restaurant, homemade meatballs from Grazia, and a trio of sliders from Sparq barbecue. For dessert, maybe a berry cobbler from Upstate Burgers and Wings...all on your dinner table with the tap of a single app.

Pure Roots Provisions | Website | Facebook |Instagram
411 Swedeland Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406
484-222-2288
Delivery is available within a 5-mile radius but you can pickup
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkking of prussiafyi phillyfyi restaurants
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
SPONSORED: Main Line Health's heart-healthy recipes for Valentine's Day dinner
Philadelphia Diamond Company helping couples say I do
Two couples combine passion to create Triangle Roasters coffee
Singer Laurin Talese set to premiere new jazz album in Philly
TOP STORIES
Missing Philly woman found dead on Del. college campus
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
Prisoners relocated due to Philly Police HQ drainage issue
8 million gallons of water floods Kingsessing, officials say
Fire damages South Philadelphia rowhome
Liberty Point aims to become Philly's largest restaurant
Former Phillies player Jeremy Giambi dies in California at 47
Show More
2 teens facing charges after high school fight
South Jersey nurse starts foundation in honor of late mother
Dolly Parton's 'Dollywood' to offer employees free tuition for college
Video: 4 gunmen wanted for firing 54 shots outside gas station
Penn swimmer Lia Thomas swims on amid controversy
More TOP STORIES News