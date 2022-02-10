Pure Roots Provisions features 7 menus from 7 chefs with the tap of an app

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Inside a massive kitchen in King of Prussia, there's a pastry chef making cookies and a sushi chef making salmon rolls and poke bowlsThere's a pasta dish with broccoli rabe cooking on the stove and burgers on the grill.It's 7 restaurants, 7 chefs, 7 menus under one roof called Pure Roots Provisions.Yohann Zinier and Andrew Masciangelo came up with the concept based on their own family struggles of trying to please everyone at mealtime.The two met while working together at Savona restaurant in Gulph Mills.While Savona is all about fine dining. Pure Roots is about bringing value to the table, while still using high-quality ingredients and good cooking techniques.While fine dining took a big hit during COVID and takeout and delivery reigned, the two say they got the idea long before that.For Valentines Day, you can mix and match to your heart's content.There's Cobb salad from Wonder Leaf restaurant, homemade meatballs from Grazia, and a trio of sliders from Sparq barbecue. For dessert, maybe a berry cobbler from Upstate Burgers and Wings...all on your dinner table with the tap of a single app.411 Swedeland Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406484-222-2288