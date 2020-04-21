Firefighters battle blaze at restaurant in Quakertown, Pennsylvania

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a restaurant in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening.The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. at Bubba's Potbelly Stove Restaurant located on the 1400 block of West End Boulevard in Quakertown.Chopper 6 was over the scene as flames shot through the roof.The fire has reached two alarms.No injures have been reported.Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.