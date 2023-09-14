WATCH LIVE

Montgomery County jury finds Philadelphia man guilty of murdering former girlfriend, unborn child

Thursday, September 14, 2023
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County jury found a West Philadelphia man guilty of murdering his former girlfriend and her unborn child on Wednesday.

Rafiq Thompson shot Tamara Cornelius, who was four months pregnant at the time.

READ | Man arrested in murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend in King of Prussia faces new charges

Officials say Cornelius was shot several times at close range at an Exxon station in King of Prussia last April.

A hearing is now underway to decide whether Thompson will receive the death penalty.

