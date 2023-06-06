Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opening another Philly location

This will be the first drive-thru location in Philly. The inside of the restaurant features photos of celebrities that attended Bartram High School.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The popular chicken finger franchise Raising Cane's is expanding its reach in Philadelphia.

A new location is hosting a grand opening on Tuesday.

The ribbon cutting at the Island Avenue restaurant in Eastwick begins at 9:30 a.m.

Twenty customers ages 13 and older could win free Cane's for a year.

Entries will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. You must be present when the drawing takes place.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers to purchase a combo will receive a commemorative t-shirt.

Raising Cane's will also be donating $1,000 to support local student-athletes.

The new location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to Midnight and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.