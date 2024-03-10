Ramy Youssef calls for a Gaza cease-fire on the red carpet at the Oscars

LOS ANGELES -- Actor Ramy Youssef called for a cease-fire in Gaza in an interview with George Pennacchio on the red carpet Sunday before the 96th Academy Awards.

"Just calling for an immediate cease-fire to really ensure the safety for innocent people. We really want to stop killing kids and make sure everyone's safe," Youssef said.

Youssef, who played Max McCandles in the Yorgos Lanthimos' film, is wearing a pin in solidarity for the Artists4Ceasefire cause.

Actor Ramy Youssef of "Poor Things" on the red carpet.

"It's really just a humanitarian issue that a lot of artists are passionate about."

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas also were seen wearing the Artists4Ceasefire pin.

Nearby the Oscars at the Cinerama Dome, demonstrators have lined the streets to protest and call for a cease-fire in Los Angeles.

MORE | Protest at Oscars over Israel's war in Gaza snarl traffic outside Academy Awards

Hundreds of protesters over the war in Gaza took over an intersection on Hollywood Boulevard just blocks from the Oscar ceremony. (No audio).