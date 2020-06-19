u.s. & world

Rapper Hurricane Chris arrested for murder in Louisiana

In this Dec. 11, 2007 file photo, rapper Hurricane Chris, born Christopher Dooley Jr., performs during a taping of BET's "106 and Park" New Year's Eve show in New York. (AP Photo/Gary He, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Rap artist Hurricane Chris, known for the hit "A Bay Bay," has been arrested on a murder charge in Louisiana.

The rapper, whose real name is Christopher Dooley Jr., was arrested early Friday on one count each of second-degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things, Shreveport Police said in a news release. Dooley, 31, of Shreveport, was being held without bond at the city jail. Online jail records did not indicate if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. Friday to a reported shooting at a gas station in Shreveport, news outlets reported. Officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Dooley, who had gone into the gas station's store, initially told police that he had shot a man who he thought was trying to steal his vehicle. But video footage appears to show otherwise, police said in a news release. The car Dooley was in had also been reported stolen from Texas, the release said.

The Shreveport native, who is the godson of former Democratic state Rep. Barbara Norton, is best known for his 2007 album "51/50 Ratchet," which includes his hit single, "A Bay Bay." That track's music video has nearly 30 million views on YouTube.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murdergun violenceu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Court says Trump rally attendees don't have to wear masks
What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday
Apple closes some stores in 4 states, again, as infections rise
Mrs. Butterworth's, Cream of Wheat changing amid racial protests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia, suburbs moving to 'green phase' next week
Phillies: 5 players, 3 staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Clearwater
George Floyd's friend, ex-NBAer speaks at Phily Juneteenth rally
NJ to allow outdoor visits to assisted living facilities starting Sunday
Mike Pence talks Black Lives Matter with Brian Taff
Juneteenth celebrated with events around the Delaware Valley
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
Show More
Police look to identify suspects seen looting stores in Philadelphia
8 People Shot During Violent Week in Wilmington
Carjacker sits on woman, leads police on chase: Police
What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday
Juneteenth being celebrated throughout Delaware Valley
More TOP STORIES News