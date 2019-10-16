Rash of purse thefts at supermarkets in Wynnewood and Haverford Township under investigation

LOWER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lower Merion Township Police believe a purse theft at a grocery store in Wynnewood could be tied to six other recent thefts in Haverford Township.The theft in Wynnewood happened shortly before 4 p.m. on October 9.Police report that the surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the victim's shopping cart in the parking lot, removing the victim's purse, and then walking through the lot east toward Cloverhill Road and out of camera view.It turns out that Haverford Township Police have had six similar purse thefts, all at supermarkets since September 26.The suspect in each incident is wearing a full black burka with their face covered.Police said the suspect's vehicle is a white Cadillac SUV with PA registration ZLP5951.The SUV was used during one of the thefts in Havertown.The registration is listed as stolen and people in the SUV were seen switching out the registration plate at a nearby store after that theft.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.