Rash of thefts reported at Lehigh Valley retirement community

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in the Lehigh Valley are investigating a series of thefts from residents in a retirement community.

Police said on three separate occasions, money was stolen from the rooms of residents at the Country Meadows Retirement Community in Upper Macungie Township.

The thefts, which totaled approximately $280, all took place last month.

Police said nearly $140 was stolen from the room of an 89-year-old resident sometime between May 16 and May 25, on May 29, $80 was reported stolen from a 91-year-old man, and $56 taken from a 95-year-old woman on May 30.

Police said the rooms were unlocked when someone went in and took the cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
