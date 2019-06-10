Rash of thefts reported at Lehigh Valley retirement community

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in the Lehigh Valley are investigating a series of thefts from residents in a retirement community.Police said on three separate occasions, money was stolen from the rooms of residents at the Country Meadows Retirement Community in Upper Macungie Township.The thefts, which totaled approximately $280, all took place last month.Police said nearly $140 was stolen from the room of an 89-year-old resident sometime between May 16 and May 25, on May 29, $80 was reported stolen from a 91-year-old man, and $56 taken from a 95-year-old woman on May 30.Police said the rooms were unlocked when someone went in and took the cash.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.