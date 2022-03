READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is dead and at least two others were injured after a shooting in Reading, Pennsylvania.It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday night on the 1300 block of Meade Street.The view from Chopper 6 showed a large crime scene near Brookline Park.Police say one person was pronounced dead and two others were rushed to an area hospital in connection with the shooting. There was no immediate word on their conditions.It's unclear if any arrests have been made.