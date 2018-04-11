AFFORDABLE HOUSING

City council considers new construction tax to benefit affordable housing

EMBED </>More Videos

City council plans to boost affordable housing in Philadelphia: Vernon Odom reports on Action News at 6 p.m., April 11, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke is hailing a package of legislation he says will strengthen the city's middle class by helping people struggling with rising housing costs and the barriers so many face in their quest for homeownership.

The plan, he says, will increase the city's housing stock and encourage diversity. A major feature includes a one percent tax on the cost of construction, due at the time the building permit is issued.

"We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to live in a nice neighborhood," said Clarke.

That one percent tax they believe will generate $25 million a year, to be split between affordable housing production and a new down payment assistance program.

"We can assure the residents of the city of Philadelphia that we want everybody on the same boat and everybody rising at the same time," said Councilperson Maria Quinones-Sanchez.

The plan has been hashed out behind closed doors for months and it appears activists and developer groups are ready to live with it.

"While the redevelopment of this great metropolis is positive, it is time to ensure the benefits of this building boom are shared by all," said Leo Addimando.

The new package of affordable housing measures will be introduced in city council Thursday. The current plan is to have it voted onto the books by the end of May.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatephilly newsreal estateaffordable housing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
North Bay Fire victims win tiny home after losing everything
99-year-old could be evicted from SF apartment she co-owns
2 men move San Francisco home over by 80 feet
Smoking banned at all public housing in Philadelphia
More affordable housing
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News